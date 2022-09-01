Escorts Kubota reports 7% rise in tractor sales for August; exports up 4%

-
Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Kubota on Thursday reported 7 per cent rise in tractor sales at 6,111 units for August 2022.
The company sold 5,693 tractors in the year-ago same period.
Domestic tractor sales stood at 5,308 units as against 4,920 units in August last year, up 8 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Exports increased 4 per cent to 803 units from 773 tractors sold in August last year.
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 12:24 IST