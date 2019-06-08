JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Boeing had wanted to wait three years to fix safety alert on 737 Max
Business Standard

IBM is laying off 2,000 employees as it reshapes its business

IBM confirmed that a 'small percentage of employees' who are not performing 'at a competitive level' would be leaving the company

Olivia Carville | Bloomberg 

IBM

International Business Machines Corp. is laying off about 2,000 employees this week, according to news reports, as the company reshapes its business.

The move amounts to less than 1% of if its workforce, which totaled 350,600 at the end of last year.

IBM confirmed that a “small percentage of employees” who are not performing “at a competitive level” would be leaving the company. “We are continuing to re-position our team to align with our focus on the high value segments of the IT market – while aggressively hiring in critical new areas that deliver value for our clients and IBM," the company said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal and CNBC earlier reported on the job cuts.

In 2016, the Armonk, New York-based company, started to cut jobs in the US as part of a strategy to shift its workforce toward cloud computing and artificial intelligence operations. It made additional reductions in 2017.

IBM has lagged behind the overall technology sector for years, with its 1% revenue growth in 2018 breaking a six-year run of declining sales. In the past, the tech giant has laid off staff in slower businesses in order to beef up resources in new areas. IBM has about 25,000 open job positions worldwide.
First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 15:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU