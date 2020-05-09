ICICI Bank pre-tax profit up 82% in Q4; provides heavily for Covid-19

Private sector lender reported an 82 per cent jump in pre-tax profits and a 26 per cent rise in net profit in the quarter ending March 2020, missing the street estimates largely due to incremental provisions made on account of Covid-19.

The bank’s pre-tax profit for Q4FY20 stood at Rs 1,423 crore as opposed to Rs 782 crore in Q4FY19. Its net profit stood at Rs 1,221 crore in the reporting quarter compared to Rs 969 crore in the same period last financial year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 3,510 crore for the bank in Q4. However, excluding covid-19 related provisions, the profit after tax of the bank would have been Rs 3,260 crore.

The lender’s provisions for covid-19 amounted to Rs 2,725 crore, which is well above the regulatory requirement of Rs 600 crore. “The bank's business is expected to be impacted by lower lending opportunities and revenues in the short to medium term,” the lender said.

“The impact of the covid-19 pandemic on bank's results, including credit quality and provisions, remains uncertain and dependent on the spread of Covid-19, steps taken by the government and the central bank to mitigate the economic impact, steps taken by the bank and the time it takes for economic activities to resume at normal levels,” it further added.





About 32 per cent of the bank’s customers, both retail and corporate, have opted for the three-month moratorium.

Net interest income of the lender rose 17 per cent to Rs 8,927 crore in Q4FY20 compared to Rs 7,620 crore in Q4FY19. The lender’s net interest margin stood at 3.87 per cent in Q4FY20 compared to 3.77 per cent in Q3FY20 and 3.72 per cent in Q4FY19. The operating profit of the bank grew 18 per cent to Rs 7,148 crore in Q4FY20 from Rs 6,077 crore in Q4FY19 and the tax refund came in at Rs 27 crore as opposed to Rs 414 crore in the same period last financial year.

Provisions made by the bank for bad loans and covid19 in Q4FY20 totaled to Rs 5,967 crore, up 9 per cent from Rs 5,451 crore in Q4FY19. Provisions were up almost 186 per cent in the current quarter from Rs 2,083 crore in Q3FY20.

During the quarter, the bank reported slippages of Rs 5,300 crore, which is higher than the slippages reported in Q3FY20 at Rs 4,300 crore. “The increase is predominantly due to two accounts- health care and oil trading company- in Q4. Bank has made adequate provisions for these two accounts which are now NPAs”, the management said.



Gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the bank declined to 5.53 per cent in Q4FY20 from 6.70 per cent in Q4FY19 and 5.95 per cent in Q3FY20. Similarly, the net NPAs of the bank declined to 1.41 per cent in the reporting quarter from 2.06 per cent in Q4FY19 and 1.49 per cent in Q3FY20. The provision coverage on non-performing loans, excluding cumulative technical write-offs, increased to 75.7 per cent at the end of Q4FY20 from 70.6 per cent in Q4FY19.

“It is going to be difficult to give outlook on asset quality as it is function of how long lockdown continues. It lockdown continues, it will have impact on growth”, the bank management said.

The capital adequacy ratio of the bank as at March 31, 2020 stood at 16.11 per cent and tier 1 capital was at 14.72 per cent. “No immediate plan to raise capital as CAR is much above regulatory requirements”, the management said.

The deposit base of the bank grew 18 per cent to Rs 7.7 trillion while domestic advances of the bank grew 13 per cent as it continued to leverage its strong retail franchise, resulting in a 16 per cent year-on-year growth in the retail loan portfolio at March 31, 2020. The corporate portfolio of the bank grew at 9 per cent.

The bank’s board has approved fund raising plans of the bank by way of non-convertible debentures to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 300 crore by way of certificate of deposits in overseas markets. The board has also approved the shifting the bank’s registered office from Gujarat to Maharashtra.