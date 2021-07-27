ICICI Lombard, SVAAS Wellness tie up for cashless outpatient services

-
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and Dr Reddy's Laboratories-owned SVAAS Wellness have joined hands to offer cashless outpatient services to health insurance policyholders.
"The partnership marks the launch of Dr Reddy's digital health solution SVAAS and demonstrates ICICI Lombard's deeper foray into the wellness space," they said in a joint statement released on Tuesday.
It is a first-of-its-kind integrated and cashless digital health solution in India, the statement said. To begin with, there will be pilot launch of the service in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.
The outpatients will get the benefit of doctor consultations, pathology laboratories and diagnostics services, pharmacies, and insurance through various suitable collaborations.
ICICI Lombard will offer wellness solutions to the policyholders through its comprehensive ILTakeCare app to a larger set of health conscious consumers, it said.
The services are set to be scaled up to key metro and tier-I cities in coming months.
SVAAS has core strength of extensive healthcare professional networks.
Users will also get the benefit of teleconsultations, home sample collections and medicine deliveries as well as digital health record management.
The pandemic has strongly underscored importance of digital healthcare services, and telemedicine has picked up pace in India in recent times, said M V Ramana, CEO-Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) of Dr Reddy's.
"There is a growing need for high-quality outpatient care that is holistic, credible and addresses concerns...
"Through our initiative called SVAAS (meaning breath), we will endeavour to go beyond traditional pharmaceutical offerings and provide a comprehensive but simplified healthcare solution to people in managing their healthcare needs," he said.
ICICI Lombard Executive Director Alok Agarwal said it will go beyond efficient claim settlement by handholding customers in their endeavour to stay healthy and fit.
ILTakeCare is a comprehensive wellness and insurance-oriented app, and the vast network of SVAAS will be of immense value to customers, he said.
