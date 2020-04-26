ICICI Pru Life's Q4 takes a hit on higher share of ULIPs, Covid-19

New premium collections of life insurers were down 32 per cent year-on-year in March on account of or Covid-19 outbreak, but Company’s (ICICI Life) March 2020 quarter (Q4) results saw a bigger impact, thanks to the higher share of unit linked plans (ULIPs).



ICICI Life’s annualised premium equivalent (APE), a common sales measure for life insurers, declined sharply by about 20 per cent year-on-year in Q4 to Rs 1,974 crore, the worst fall in at least 9 quarters. For FY20, too, it was down by 5.4 per cent to Rs 7,381 crore, lower than some analysts’ estimates. HDFC Securities, for instance, had estimated APE to decline by 3.7 per cent in FY20.



While Covid-19 disruption impacted topline to the extent of Rs 400-500 crore in the last 10 days of March according to the management, the sharp fall in markets (and equity values) also took a toll on its ULIP business. APE of ULIPs fell by over 43 per cent in Q4 and by 23 per cent in FY20, compared to the year-ago period.



This, along with investment losses amid bearish markets, resulted in a 38 per cent year-on-year decline in pre-tax profit to Rs 171.7 crore, and came lower than Bloomberg consensus poll of Rs 253.6 crore.



According to Nitin Aggarwal, analyst at Motilal Oswal, “Due to higher share of ULIP products, ICICI Life saw relatively higher negative impact of Covid-19 in Q4. Had ULIP’s share not been high, the overall Q4 performance would have been much better.”



Though the company is in the process of lowering its dependence on ULIP, Q4's fall was worst in FY20, and offset some of the positives the company is witnessing.



For one, protection business grew by a strong 35 per cent in Q4 and 54.6 per cent in FY20. Along with good persistency (indicates customers’ stickiness), it supported overall profitability of ICICI Life in Q4.



ICICI Life’s value of new business (VNB) margin in FY20 stood at 21.7 per cent, higher than 21 per cent during April-December 2019 and 17 per cent in FY19. Quarterly margin figures are not available. According to the management, protection products are seeing good demand in the current situation and ULIPs would remain under pressure.



Aggarwal expects 7-8 per cent growth in ICICI Life’s APE in FY21, mainly driven by protection and annuity business, and has a positive outlook from a medium term perspective given the near-term pressures in ULIP business. The trend in persistency, mainly for ULIP, would be a key monitorable.



Analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities have cut their EPS estimates by 12 per cent for FY21 and 18 per cent for FY2122, mainly to factor in the softer business growth. However, they suggest a Buy with revised price target of Rs 430.



While ICICI Life has been able to reduce the share of linked plans from 79.6 per cent in FY19 to 647.7 per cent in FY20, a faster reduction would help. Likewise, share of more-profitable protection products has risen from 9.3 per cent to 15.2 per cent during this period, and a faster ramp-up would help.



This would also help its stock, which with a 31 per cent fall in the last two months, has underperformed the three listed peers which are down 19-29 per cent during this period.