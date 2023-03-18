JUST IN
Wipro lays off 120 employees in US due to 'realignment of business needs'
HCLTech joins Intel foundry services accelerator design services alliance
GAIL signs agreement with Shell Energy India on ethane sourcing
As Rajesh Gopinathan signs out of TCS, here's what you need to know
G Krishnakumar takes over as Bharat Petroleum Corporation's chairman
Adani Transmission integrates Adani Electricity Nashik for distribution biz
Deepak Bagla resigns as managing director and CEO of Invest India
Patanjali Foods says not considering FPO to increase public shareholding
RBI imposes fine of Rs 5,00,000 on HDFC over transfer of deposits
Cement firms may invest Rs 1.2 trn to add 145-155 MT capacity by FY27
You are here: Home » Companies » News
HCLTech joins Intel foundry services accelerator design services alliance
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Wipro lays off 120 employees in US due to 'realignment of business needs'

IT major Wipro has laid off at least 120 employees in the state of Florida, the US, due to a realignment of business needs

Topics
Wipro | layoff | United States

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Wipro
Photo: Shutterstock

IT major Wipro has laid off at least 120 employees in the state of Florida, the US, due to a "realignment of business needs".

The company detailed the layoffs in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, reports Channel Futures.

The job cuts by Wipro are at only one location in Tampa.

"More than 100 of the impacted employees are processing agents. The rest are team leaders and a team manager," the report mentioned.

In a statement, Wipro said this is an isolated incident.

"Wipro remains deeply committed to the region. And all other Wipro employees serving clients in the Tampa area remain unaffected," the company told the publication.

The layoffs, which are permanent, will start in May, according to the report.

The Indian IT major announced the opening of its Americas headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey, earlier this month.

Wipro has about 20,500 employees located across the United States, Canada and LATAM (Mexico and Brazil).

In India, Wipro in January laid off more than 400 fresher employees for poor performance in internal assessment tests.

At a time when the job market is hit by rising layoffs, Wipro has also written to fresh recruits who have been offered Rs 6.5 lakh per annum, asking if they would be able to work for Rs 3.5 lakh per annum.

--IANS

na/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Wipro

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 14:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.