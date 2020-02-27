Ikea will open store in Navi Mumbai this summer, says MD Peter Betzel

Ikea, the world’s largest furniture retailer, will open its store in Navi Mumbai this summer, India Managing Director. Peter Betzel said on Thursday. He was speaking at the sidelines of the Retail Leadership Summit in Mumbai.

Alongside, Betzel, an Ikea veteran who took charge of the India market two years ago, said the retailer was lining up at least one more smaller store within Mumbai, as it sought to tap the potential of the city. This would rollout by the end of this calendar year, he said. Industry sources said smaller stores targeting central business districts and residential ...