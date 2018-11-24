In 3 years, Alcobrew Distilleries eyes Rs 10-billion sales revenue, IPO

From being a manufacturer and bottler for Gruppo Campari in India since 2006 to planning an IPO, Gurugram-based India has come a long way.

It is slowly climbing its way into becoming one of the top five liquor in the country, eyeing Rs 10-billion sales revenue in three years.

Alcobrew is also planning a major expansion over the next two years, including starting a malt manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh.

In the last five years, the company has seen almost a seven-fold jump in revenue.

According to Romesh Pandita, chairman and managing director of the company, Alcobrew would consider launching an IPO only after 2021 when it achieves Rs 10 billion sales revenue.

The company started as a bottler for Campari but was soon able to churn out its own brands of semi-premium and premium liquors. Currently, the Indian market is dominated by players like United Spirits (a Diageo Company), United Breweries, Radico Khaitan, and GM Breweries, among others.

The top player, United Spirits Limited (USL), is the world’s second-largest spirits company by volume.

It is a subsidiary of Diageo and headquartered in Bangalore. The company exports its products to over 37 countries.

“Campari had no base in India. We started a manufacturing business for them. The partnership benefited us and we became confident of launching our own brand,” said Pandita.