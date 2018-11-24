In 3 years, Alcobrew Distilleries eyes Rs 10-billion sales revenue, IPO

-
ALSO READ
Yogi government to invest Rs 1.56 billion to revive six distilleries
Distilleries to make most of govt incentives by reviving idle capacity
UP sugar mills to add ethanol plants, distilleries from next year: Yogi
HDFC AMC IPO opens for subscription today. Should you invest?
RITES IPO opens for subscription today. Should you invest?
-
From being a manufacturer and bottler for Gruppo Campari in India since 2006 to planning an IPO, Gurugram-based Alcobrew Distilleries India has come a long way.
It is slowly climbing its way into becoming one of the top five liquor companies in the country, eyeing Rs 10-billion sales revenue in three years.
Alcobrew is also planning a major expansion over the next two years, including starting a malt manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh.
In the last five years, the company has seen almost a seven-fold jump in revenue.
According to Romesh Pandita, chairman and managing director of the company, Alcobrew would consider launching an IPO only after 2021 when it achieves Rs 10 billion sales revenue.
The company started as a bottler for Campari but was soon able to churn out its own brands of semi-premium and premium liquors. Currently, the Indian market is dominated by players like United Spirits (a Diageo Company), United Breweries, Radico Khaitan, and GM Breweries, among others.
The top player, United Spirits Limited (USL), is the world’s second-largest spirits company by volume.
It is a subsidiary of Diageo and headquartered in Bangalore. The company exports its products to over 37 countries.
“Campari had no base in India. We started a manufacturing business for them. The partnership benefited us and we became confident of launching our own brand,” said Pandita.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU