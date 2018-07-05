In monsoon sale, SpiceJet offers Delhi-Jaipur flight ticket for Rs 999

Budget passenger carrier on Wednesday announced its "Mega Monsoon Sale" which offers all inclusive one-way fares starting from as low as Rs 999 for non-stop flights on select sectors on its domestic network.

The five-day sale will be open till midnight of July 8 and the travel period will be valid till October 8, the airline said in a statement.

"The promo one-way fare of Rs 999 will be applicable for popular routes including Dehradun- Delhi, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Chandigarh, Chennai-Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, and Agartala-Kolkata."

