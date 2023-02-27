JUST IN
Air India has 'enormous' potential, efforts on to make it intl player: CEO

Wilson further said the process of integration of Vistara with Air India is underway and is now awaiting approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI)

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India

Air India has "enormous" potential and efforts are on to make the group a significant international player, its CEO Campbell Wilson said on Monday.

Addressing the media virtually, Wilson further said the process of integration of Vistara with Air India is underway and is now awaiting approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The integration of Air India Express and AIX Connect, earlier known as AirAsia India, is also underway.

Air India has enormous potential and unprecedented opportunities. The group is working on becoming a significant international player, he said.

On February 14, Air India announced placing an order for 470 planes, including 70 wide-body aircraft.

Wilson said the funding would be through a combination of various sources.

The Tata Group took over Air India in January last year.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 13:33 IST

