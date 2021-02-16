India ad spend likely to grow 23.2% in 2021, says GroupM report

-
-
After a sharp decline in 2020, the domestic advertising market is likely to rebound, reporting a growth of 23.2 per cent, media agency GroupM said on Tuesday.
The agency's ‘This Year, Next Year' (TYNY) report for 2021 says that the ad market will touch Rs 80,122 crore in terms of size.
In 2019, the advertising market was Rs 82,905 crore in size, which shrunk to Rs 65,053 crore in 2020.
The share of digital in overall ad spends for 2021 stands at 35 per cent, while TV is 45 per cent and print is 16 per cent.
The report says that fast-moving consumer goods, e-commerce, auto, telecom, retail, and durables will be growth drivers of ad spends in 2021.
