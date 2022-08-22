India's Brahmaputra Infrastructure soars 11% after $22.2 million order win

-
ALSO READ
How mighty Brahmaputra and human activities wreak havoc on Assam every year
Assam floods: 4 dead, Manas, Brahmaputra rivers flowing above danger mark
River Reflections: Impermanence, erosion, migration on the Brahmaputra
UTI AMC's shares soar 15% on reports of Tata AMC eyeing 45% stake
Assam governor, CM join enthusiasts in International Yoga Day celebrations
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Indian construction and engineering company Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd, jumped 11.31% on Monday, after the company said it received an order worth 1.77 billion rupees($22.16 million).
The company said it had won an order for an upgradation of a railway station in the northern state of Rajasthan.
By 0706 GMT, shares of Brahmaputra Infrastructure, which builds roads, bridges, tunnels, shopping malls and other real estate across the country, were up 5.03% at 29.25 rupees.
($1 = 79.8700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 14:53 IST