India's Brahmaputra Infrastructure soars 11% after $22.2 million order win

Credit Suisse dispute: How SpiceJet came close to getting wound up
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Indian construction and engineering company Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd, jumped 11.31% on Monday, after the company said it received an order worth 1.77 billion rupees($22.16 million).

The company said it had won an order for an upgradation of a railway station in the northern state of Rajasthan.

By 0706 GMT, shares of Brahmaputra Infrastructure, which builds roads, bridges, tunnels, shopping malls and other real estate across the country, were up 5.03% at 29.25 rupees.

($1 = 79.8700 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 14:53 IST

