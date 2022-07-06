India's deal street hits all-time high of $130 bn in H1CY22 on mega mergers

The mega USD 60-billion merger of the HDFC twins, USD 10.5-billion Adani-Holcim deal along with USD 2.7-billion share sale in the June quarter pushed the deal market to an all-time high of USD 130.3 billion in the first half of 2022, a report said on Wednesday.

Deals worth USD 130.3 billion was more than double than the value recorded in the year-ago period, making it the highest semi-annual period since records began in 1980, according to the data tabulated by Refinitiv, an LSEG business.

The April-June quarter of 2022 saw the strongest deal making activity, pushing the total deal value to a record USD 130.3 billion in the first half of the year, which is more than double of the year-ago period and sets an all-time semi-annual record by value and number of announced deals since 1980, the report said.

The report attributes the numbers to the significant growth opportunities in the overall market and domestic consolidations bolstering Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As), which was led by the USD 60.4-billion merger between HDFC Bank and its parent Housing Development Finance Corporation, making it the largest-ever deal on record in the country.

The number of deals grew 30.3 per cent on-year and saw the busiest-ever period. Target India M&As totalled USD 122.6 billion, up 123.8 per cent from the same period last year, says the report.

A notable theme is the growing M&As involving renewable energy and sustainable sectors, which totalled USD 11.5 billion so far this year, which is 41.7 per cent more than last year's. And the biggest among them is the USD 10.5-billion deal struck by the to buy out the Indian assets of the global cement major Holcim ACC and Ambuja Cements.

However, inbound M&As fell 14.6 per cent to USD 21.5 billion. The US was the most active foreign acquirer in India with USD 11.3 billion worth of deals, which was down 7.9 per cent on-year and accounted for 52.3 per cent of the inbound M&As.

Outbound M&As on the other hand totalled USD 6 billion, 73.6 per cent higher in value, making it the highest first-half period since 2010. The US was the most targeted nation in terms of value from Indian with 31 deals worth USD 4.1 billion, or 67.7 per cent of the total, it said.

This was driven by the USD 3.3-billion pending acquisition of US-based Biosimilars Business of Viatris Inc by Biocon Biologics, making it the largest-ever Indian outbound acquisition in US healthcare.

According to the report, majority of the deal making activities involved the financial sector which totalled USD 69 billion, a five-fold increase in value from a year ago and captured 53 per cent market share.

Technology sector, which saw the maximum number of deals, totalled USD 16.5 billion, up 78.3 per cent from a year ago with 12.7 per cent market share. Materials captured 11.9 per cent market share and grew 155.2 per cent in value to USD 15.5 billion.

While most major markets saw year-on-year decline in both proceeds and number of IPOs, India was one of the few markets which saw an increase in IPO activity with proceeds growing 26.1 per cent and number of IPOs rising 53.8 per cent from a year ago.

A total of USD 5.2 billion was raised through IPOs during the first half of this year.

The IPO market was led by the listing of Life Insurance Corporation raising USD 2.7 billion in May, making it the largest-ever domestic IPO and the third largest IPO globally so far this year.

The equity capital markets raised USD 9.1 billion in the first half of 2022, a 39.9 per cent decline and the lowest first half period since 2016, despite the mega sale. However, number of ECM offerings grew 11.1 per cent on-year.

Follow-on offerings, which accounted for 43.4 per cent of overall ECM proceeds, raised USD 3.9 billion, down 63 per cent from a year ago, while number of follow-on offerings fell 13.8 per cent on-year.

ECM issuance from the financial sector accounted for a majority of the nation's ECM activity with 34.4 per cent market share with total proceeds worth USD 3.1 billion, down 56.3 per cent year-on-year.

Consumer staples saw a significant increase in proceeds and captured 15 per cent market share, while healthcare followed with a 14.6 per cent market share, the report added.

