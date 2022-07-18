India's E&P policy should be liberalised for metals, minerals: Anil Agarwal

-
ALSO READ
Govt puts import curbs on certain waste, scrap of precious metals
Govt raises import duty on gold to 15% from 10.75% to curtail CAD
Vedanta's Anil Agarwal to set up $10 bn fund to scout for govt assets
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta to bring into operation two coal blocks in FY23
Reduce import duty on coffee, Papua New Guinea to urge India
-
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Monday said that India's exploration and production policy should be liberalised for a wide range of metals and minerals.
The country continues to pay hefty import bills year after year even as the nation is gifted with significant reserves of metals and minerals, the metals and mining magnate noted.
"It is becoming critical for India to liberalise its exploration and production policy for a wide range of metals, rare metals, minerals, and hydrocarbons," Agarwal said in a statement.
Robust domestic production will also insulate India from any global crisis, encourage entrepreneurship, create a large number of jobs and create a vibrant ecosystem, he said.
India, he said, can produce oil at one-fourth of the import price similar to Cairn providing oil at USD 26 to the government.
The country's import bill from crude oil to copper has risen sharply this year due to a rise in global commodity prices as well as depreciation in the rupee.
The country, he said, is a powerhouse of talent and on the path of making advances in the world of technology, research, and innovation.
"Our economic growth is powered by a combination of legacy industries and start-ups. Encouraging our start-ups & entrepreneurs to put their energy on the work without fear and hurdles will create massive jobs and massive revenue for the government.
"They can be encouraged to do exploration with the latest technologies like artificial intelligence, automation, and data analytics, by receiving funding from private equity and selling their licenses post-discovery. This can also lead to affordable oil and gas in India in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision."
This is the time when all the mine leases should be granted for a minimum of 50 years for better planning and execution by the companies, Agarwal said.
All existing mines, which were explored by the private sector but where work has been stopped, should be given back to them.
"... we cannot afford to stop production. A well-functioning mines and minerals sector will have a big role to play if we want to realise our dream of not just 5 trillion dollars but a 15-20 trillion dollar economy in the next two decades," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU