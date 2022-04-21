India's March domestic air passenger traffic increases over 36% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Domestic air traffic at 11.1 mn in Apr-Dec; 44% lower against Apr-Dec 2019
Mumbai airport passenger traffic grows by 21% in 2021, shows data
Domestic airlines see 18% growth in November, shows DGCA data
Domestic airlines' losses to narrow in Q3 on strong yields, traffic growth
Domestic air passenger traffic falls 43% to 6.4 mn in January: Icra
-
Lower base effect as well as easing Covid travel restrictions accelerated India's domestic air passenger traffic growth by over 36 per cent in March on a year-on-year basis.
Pent-up demand and accelerated economic recovery also pushed the air passenger numbers higher during the month under review.
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country's scheduled domestic flight operations ferried 1.06 crore passengers last month. In March 2021, the traffic numbers stood at 78.22 lakh.
On a sequential basis, the sector had ferried 76.96 lakh passengers in February this year.
"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-March 2022 were 248 lakh as against 233.83 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, thereby registering annual growth of 6.06 per cent and monthly growth of 36.74 per cent," the DGCA said in its March data report.
The report said that the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines last month stood at 0.30 per cent.In the month under review, a total of 458 passenger-related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines.
"The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of March has been around 0.43," the DGCA said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU