India's secondary listing plan would be undue burden: Paytm executive

-
ALSO READ
Walmart's PhonePe assures employees there will be no layoffs, salary cuts
PhonePe gears up for IPO by 2023, eyes a valuation of $7-10 billion
Buffett's Berkshire to buy Dominion Energy gas assets for $4 billion
SoftBank bets $3.9 Billion on tech companies including Amazon, Tesla
Big Tech and the coronavirus
-
India's potential plan to compel companies to do a secondary listing on an Indian stock exchange if they opt to first list on an overseas bourse would unfairly penalise Indian firms, according to a senior executive at fin-tech company Paytm.
"Companies should be allowed to list wherever they want. I think that would be good not just for the companies, but for the digital ecosystem," Madhur Deora, a president of SoftBank-backed Paytm, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
Deora's comments come as India works on forging rules that would open the doors for Indian startups to list overseas and access deeper capital pools.
Earlier this month however, Reuters reported that New Delhi is also considering mandating an Indian secondary listing for any Indian company that opts to first list abroad, a move investors fear will harm valuations.
"I would have preferred for that (decision) to be left to companies and their boards," said Deora. "This (idea) would complicate our lives."
Companies like Google that vie against Paytm in the digital payments space have no such obligation, noted Deora.
"The fact that we are Indian and we are domiciled in India - that should not create additional obligation for us," he said.
Paytm, which also counts Chinese tech giant Alibaba and Berkshire Hathaway among its backers, expects to become profitable within 12 to 18 months, said Deora, a former investment banker who joined the startup in 2016.
One of India's most valuable startups, Paytm began a decade ago as a platform for mobile recharges but it now sells things ranging from flight tickets to mutual funds. It competes with Google Pay, Walmart's PhonePe and Amazon Pay in India's digital payments market, which is set to more than double in value to $135 billion by 2023 from 2019.
"We want to go public only as a profitable company," Deora said without specifying a timeline for a listing.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU