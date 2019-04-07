Indiabulls Housing stock likely to witness near-term pressure

Any merger in the banking sector entails near-term pain but mostly ends up being value accretive in the long run. Same could be the case for Indiabulls Housing Finance, which on Friday announced a merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB).

The LVB stock in the past week gained over 20 per cent on the likelihood of the transaction, which will lead to significant benefits for the private bank reeling under bad loan, capital and growth concerns. Comparatively, the Indiabulls Housing stock hasn’t been so brisk on the bourses, up seven per cent in the past week, at Rs 903.15. In fact, ...