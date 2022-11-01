JUST IN
Beauty firm Nykaa's September quarter net profit rises to Rs 5.19 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India  |  BENGALURU 

Beauty and fashion FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand, on Tuesday posted a multi-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 5.19 crore for the three months ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the same period a year ago.

Nykaas's consolidated revenue from operations increased 39 per cent to Rs 1,230.8 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 885.26 crore.

 

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 13:41 IST

