JUST IN
Founding Fuel launches a paywall on select stories facilitated by Fewcents
PNB Housing Finance expects 40% jump in disbursals: MD & CEO Kousgi
Impossible for any automobile company to be profitable in 1st yr: MG Motor
iPhone supply in India may not suffer as China ups Covid-19 curbs: Experts
Bajaj Auto's total sales fall 10% to 395,238 units in Oct, exports down 31%
Air India beats IndiGo to become top 'on time' airline in India: Report
MG Motor India logs 53% rise in retail sales at 4,367 units in October
Top headlines: Customs, excise mop-up, 42 companies approved for PLI & more
India's top seller Appario to stop selling on platform, says Amazon
Air India Express begins direct flight service between Vijayawada, Sharjah
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Founding Fuel launches a paywall on select stories facilitated by Fewcents
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki's total sales rise 21% to 167,520 units in October

Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Tuesday reported a 21 per cent increase in total sales at 167,520 units in October

Topics
Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki India | Car sales

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Maruti Suzuki India
Maruti Suzuki

Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Tuesday reported a 21 per cent increase in total sales at 1,67,520 units in October.

The company had sold a total of 1,38,335 units in the same month last year, it said in a statement.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,47,072 units in October as compared to 1,17,013 units in the year-ago month, registering a growth of 26 per cent.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, grew to 24,936 units as against 21,831 units in October 2021.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, rose to 73,685 units last month as compared to 48,690 units in the year-ago month.

According to the statement, utility vehicles consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6 clocked sales of 30,971 units last month as compared to 27,081 units in the same period a year ago.

Last month, sales of Eeco were at 8,861 units as against 10,320 units in October 2021 while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,913 units as against 3,797 units during the same period.

MSIL said its exports in October stood at 20,448 units as compared to 21,322 units in the same month last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maruti Suzuki

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 13:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.