Indian Oil Corp has a contract to buy 180,000 bpd Iranian oil in FY19

-
ALSO READ
Will deal with nations importing Iranian oil after November 4, warns Trump
Oil prices jump as US sanctions on Iran threaten to affect crude volume
Trump's nuclear deal row: SBI to stop handling Iran oil payments, says IOC
After cutting Iran oil imports, India wants sanctions waiver from US
A partly-Iranian refiner cancels Iran oil imports ahead of US sanctions
-
India's biggest state-owned crude oil refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd aims to lift full volumes under its 2018/19 annual contract with Iran, a company official said on Thursday.
The company has a deal to buy 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) Iranian oil this financial year.
He said India's overall oil imports from Iran could surpass last year's level. Indian state refiners cut imports from Iran in the last financial year due to a dispute over the development rights of a large gas field.
The official, who did not wish to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter, said Indian refiners are prepared to pay for Iran oil imports entirely in rupees through state-owned UCO Bank.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU