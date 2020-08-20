Indian Oil Corp to fully restart Odisha's Paradip refinery by Saturday

-
ALSO READ
Need to take inventory write down of Rs 1,456 cr over Covid-19, says CPCL
IOC aims to operate refineries at 90% capacity in June as demand recovers
Fitch affirms IOC at 'BBB-', outlook negative on refining volume, margins
Indian Oil's 300,000 bpd east coast refinery to be shut for 3 weeks
IOC declares Rs 4.25/share interim dividend, govt to get Rs 2,060 cr
-
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
The refinery's maintenance shutdown has been extended by a few days due to shortage of laborers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Out of about 1,400 workers and supervisors mobilized for shutdown jobs from outside, less than 400 are there," said Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, the top bureaucrat in the district of Jagatsinghpur, where the refinery is located.
He said only two of the nine major units that had undergone shutdown have started.
"Remaining seven are being started in sequence as all are connected and start up will complete over the next two days," Mohapatra told Reuters.
Separately, an IOC official said some secondary units have resumed operations using feedstock available with the plant, while others including the crude unit will start by Saturday.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU