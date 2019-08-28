Indian Oil plans Rs 2 trn investment by 2024 to meet energy needs: Chairman

-
ALSO READ
Indian Oil Corp Q4 net profit rises 17% on inventory, exchange gains
OIL signs contract for 12 oil blocks, Vedanta 10 in latest auction round
Indian refiners turn to Opec, Mexico, US to make up for Iran oil loss
RIL topples IOC to become the biggest Indian company in revenue terms
India delays May order for Iran oil, awaits clarity on US sanctions: Report
-
Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, plans to invest Rs 2 trillion ($27.98 billion) in five-seven years to meet energy needs of diverse user groups, Chairman Sanjiv Singh told a shareholders meeting on Wednesday.
IOC through its 11 refineries controls about a third of India's 5 million-barrel-per-day (bpd) refining capacity.
Singh said the investment was required to help IOC "evolve into a future ready corporate that provides comprehensive energy solutions to diverse user groups".
The company is investing over Rs 20,000 crore by 2023-24 to expand its petrochemicals capacity and another Rs 10,000 crore in eight years for expansion of city gas distribution projects in the country, he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU