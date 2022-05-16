Indian tablet market grows 68% in March 2022 quarter; Lenovo leads

The in India grew 68 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter ended March 2022, with leading the chart, a Cybermedia Research report released on Monday said.

According to the report, tablet shipments are likely to register a healthy 10-12 per cent growth in 2022.

The 4G tablets recorded 74 per cent year-on-year growth during the reported quarter.

"Driven by the pandemic and the continuous rise and ebb of the COVID-19 cases, many of the sectors are persisting with hybrid or remote work. This is continuing to fuel the adoption of tablets for work, e-learning and content consumption use cases.

"The education and healthcare sector have contributed to the uptick in the overall in India," Cybermedia Research (CMR) analyst-industry intelligence group Menka Kumari said.

Shipment of tablets with 8 inches display constituted 26 per cent of the overall shipments in the Indian market while tablets with 10-inch and above displays contributed to 61 per cent of the shipments.

" maintained the first position in the region, mainly driven by its commercial business and retail market. Tab M8 (HD) (Wi-Fi+4G) 2GB 32GB series garnered 32 per cent market share, primarily in the value for money (Rs 7,000-25,000) segment. Lenovo shipments recorded a remarkable 48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the first quarter of 2022," the report said.

Apple and Samsung registered a 22 per cent market share each, followed by Realme and Lava in the March 2022 quarter.

Kumari said the in India is going to gain strength with the increasing availability of 5G-capable tablets, as well as with new market entrants, such as Xiaomi with its Pad 5.

"With other potential Tablet market entrants, such as OPPO, Vivo and OnePlus, in the offing, the consumers have more choices than before in the Android Tablet market. On the enterprise side, the commercial and government sector will continue to gain strength owing to the traction in digital economy and e-governance," she added.

