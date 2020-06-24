IndianOil reports Rs 17,318 cr loss in Q4FY20 on inventory, demand issues

The country’s largest fuel retailer, Corporation, today reported a loss of Rs 17,318 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2020 on the back of inventory losses and low fuel demand because of the global Covid-19 induced slowdown. It had recorded Rs 9,020 crore profit before tax in the same quarter in FY19.

The company said due to Covid-19 and changes in the oil market scenario there was a significant fall in oil prices which led to a write down of Rs 6,855 crore in valuation of inventories below cost for the specified period. After taking a longer time period, the write down in valuation of inventories increased to Rs 11,304.64 crore over one year. During January-March 2020 period foreign exchange loss stood at Rs 4,145.53 crore against Rs 1,740.94 crore in the same period in FY19.





The longer period was taken on account of an unprecedented situation of lockdown from March 25, 2020 in the country precipitated by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and consequent significant decline in demand for petroleum products, as a one time measure.

Its net loss stood at Rs 8,565.54 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2020 compared to profit to Rs 6,003.96 crore the previous year,

Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the period April-March 2020 fell to $0.08 a barrel as compared to $5.41 year earlier. The core GRM or the current price GRM for FY20 after offsetting inventory loss/gain comes to $2.64.



Its gross sales of POL was 81.94 million tonne which was a tad lower than 2018-19 but more than IndianOil's throughput. "We sold more than what we produce ourselves," IndianOil chairman Sanjiv Singh said in a media presentation.

The IndianOil board also approved the proposal for seeking approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting to increase the borrowing limits by Rs 55,000 crore to Rs. 1,65,000 crore.