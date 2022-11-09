JUST IN
Mahindra ties up with three EV infra players for charging solutions
IndiGo announces Itanagar as 75th domestic destination in 6E network

Travellers can explore the glacial lakes of Sangetser and Sela, meditate in the Taktsang Gompa, or go up the Gorichen Peak, which offers excellent views of the town below

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Donyi Polo Airport is located 15 km away from the Itanagar city centre

With a view to enhance connectivity in the northeast, IndiGo announced Itanagar as its 75th domestic destination in the 6E network.

The airline will commence flights between Mumbai-Kolkata-Itanagar from November 28 from Itanagar's newly-opened Donyi Polo Airport.

Indigo also announced a second weekly frequency between Kolkata and Itanagar commencing on December 3.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Office, IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to announce Itanagar, as the 75th destination on the 6E network. This will be IndiGo's first destination in Arunachal Pradesh. Over the last few years, IndiGo has focused on increasing accessibility in the northeast and now connects seven out of eight states in the region. The direct flights between Kolkata-Hollongi, will connect Arunachal Pradesh to the rest of the country and international destinations on the 6E network."

The Donyi Polo Airport is located 15 km away from the Itanagar city centre.

The increased access to Arunachal Pradesh, also known as the 'land of dawn-lit mountains', will boost tourist footprint at destinations like Ita Fort, Jawaharlal Nehru Museum, Namdapha National Park, and places like Tawang, which is a beautiful town positioned between the Gudpi and Chong-Chung Mi ranges.

Travellers can explore the glacial lakes of Sangetser and Sela, meditate in the Taktsang Gompa, or go up the Gorichen Peak, which offers excellent views of the town below.

According to IndiGo, these flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:41 IST

