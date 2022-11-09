Barbeque-Nation Q2 net profit rises 143% to Rs 7.09 cr on dine-in rebound

-
ALSO READ
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Q1 profit at Rs 16 cr; revenue soars three-fold
Sold out: Hospitality firms set to cash in on upcoming long weekend
HCL Tech Q2 preview: Margins to improve QoQ; revenue may rise up to 20% YoY
Hospitality deals pick up after a lull as HNIs, family offices check in
Best yet to come for hospitality sector: IHCL CEO Puneet Chhatwal
-
Indian restaurant chain Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd more than doubled its second-quarter profit as more people went out to restaurants post the pandemic-induced curbs.
Consolidated net profit jumped 143% to Rs 7.09 crore ($872,755.03) for the three months ended Sept. 30 from Rs 2.92 crore a year ago, an exchange filing on Wednesday showed.
Revenue from operations rose 40.3% to Rs 310 crore, from Rs 221 crore a year ago.
The growth was supported by improvement in the dine-in business, coupled with the robust performance of both Toscano and BARQ's international businesses, Chief Executive Officer Rahul Agrawal said in a statement.
The company, known for its "over the table" live barbeque grills, also owns Italian restaurant chain Toscano.
Restaurants in India have seen an increase in business this year, with people slowly returning to offices under hybrid work arrangements and venturing out more.
Domino's Pizza's India franchisee Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Tuesday reported a 10% increase in quarterly profit on dine-in demand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU