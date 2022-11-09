JUST IN
Coal India's capital expenditure rises 33% to Rs 7,027 crore in Apr-Sep
Barbeque-Nation Q2 net profit rises 143% to Rs 7.09 cr on dine-in rebound

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

Barbeque Nation
Indian restaurant chain Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd more than doubled its second-quarter profit as more people went out to restaurants post the pandemic-induced curbs.

Consolidated net profit jumped 143% to Rs 7.09 crore ($872,755.03) for the three months ended Sept. 30 from Rs 2.92 crore a year ago, an exchange filing on Wednesday showed.

Revenue from operations rose 40.3% to Rs 310 crore, from Rs 221 crore a year ago.

The growth was supported by improvement in the dine-in business, coupled with the robust performance of both Toscano and BARQ's international businesses, Chief Executive Officer Rahul Agrawal said in a statement.

The company, known for its "over the table" live barbeque grills, also owns Italian restaurant chain Toscano.

Restaurants in India have seen an increase in business this year, with people slowly returning to offices under hybrid work arrangements and venturing out more.

Domino's Pizza's India franchisee Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Tuesday reported a 10% increase in quarterly profit on dine-in demand.

 

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:27 IST

