IndiGo appoints Neetan Chopra as chief digital & information officer

Budget carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced the appointment of Emirates former executive Neetan Chopra as its chief digital and information officer (CDIO), effective January 3.
In this newly-created position, Chopra, who is currently the group chief technology officer at Dubai Holding, will be responsible for all aspects of IndiGo's information technology and systems, processes, and organisation, with a strong focus on attracting, retaining, and developing key IT and digital talents, the airline said in a late-evening statement.
He previously held the position of senior vice-president of IT and innovation at Emirates, according to the statement.
According to IndiGo, the newly created role of CDIO will provide vision and leadership for developing and implementing IT and digitalisation initiatives as an integral part of IndiGo's business strategy.
"With IT, technology and digital becoming more and more strategic to the company, and the fact that there will be an enormous focus in terms of innovation and driving digitalisation, we decided to combine the two organisations under a common leadership of a 'chief digital and information officer'," Ronojoy Dutta, whole-time director and chief executive officer of IndiGo, said.
"We are pleased that Chopra has chosen to come on board with us. His extensive airline experience in technology and digital disruption will be immensely helpful as we chart IndiGo's future," Dutta added.
Having begun his career at Accenture Consulting in India in early 1992, Chopra moved to the UAE and joined Emirates in 1995 as a senior IT manager and served the Gulf carrier till 2018 when he moved to Dubai Holding as their Group CTO, according to the statement.
"We live in unprecedented times and for those who are curious, open and driven, the digital era presents a spectacular array of opportunities.
"I look forward to co-creating the digital future of IndiGo with our passionate employees, our discerning customers, our collaborative partners, and the world's most vibrant tech ecosystem," said Chopra on his appointment to the position.
