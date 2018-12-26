IndiGo plane returns to parking bay at Hyderabad airport to offload baggage

A Delhi-bound IndiGo plane returned to the parking bay from the runway at Hyderabad on Wednesday to offload luggage of an individual who did not board the aircraft.

The early morning flight 6E-308, carrying 175 passengers, was delayed by 56 minutes, the airline said.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 0435 hours.

A passenger said the aircraft returned to the parking bay after being on the runway as the airline had loaded the baggage of a individual who was not on board.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said one of the passengers who was scheduled to board 6E-308 along with two more passengers, who were travelling under group booking, was a gate no-show.

Gate no-show refers to a passenger not turning up at the boarding gate.

"His baggage was loaded on the flight and was only identified once all the passengers had boarded. The airport team immediately initiated the process to offload the baggage from the flight," the spokesperson said.