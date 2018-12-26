Flipkart mobile bonanza sale: Check out deals, offers on smartphones

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale details
Domestic e-commerce platform Flipkart is currently hosting a four-day sale of smartphones where the portal is offering deals and discounts on mobile phones from the stable of Asus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, Realme, Honor, Nokia, etc. During the sale, the online shopping platform is also offering 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cards, subject to terms and conditions.
Here are the deals on smartphones:
Realme 2 Pro
The midrange smartphone from the stable of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is currently available with Rs 1,000 instant off on prepaid payments, bringing down the effective cost of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant to Rs 12,990. The phone is also eligible for 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cards. Read the phone’s review here
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
The recently launched Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone with dual camera module on the back and front is currently available on the e-commerce platform at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The phone is eligible for 10 per cent instant discount offer on SBI credit card. It is also eligible for equated monthly instalment offer in which the interest component is not added to the principal amount. Read the phone’s review here
Asus Zenfone Lite L1
This entry-level smartphone is one of the most affordable smartphones in its segment. In the current sale, the phone has become ultra-affordable. It is currently available at Rs 4,999 for 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage variant. The phone is also eligible for 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card and 5 per cent on Axis bank credit cards. Read the phone’s review here
Poco F1
This midrange flagship is the most affordable smartphone in its segment. In the current sale on Flipkart, the phone has become more affordable. The phone comes in three RAM and storage configurations – 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. In sale, the phone is eligible for additional Rs 2,000 exchange value, which brings down the effective cost to Rs 17,999, Rs 20,999 and Rs 25,999 for 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256 variant, respectively. The phone is also eligible for no cost equated monthly instalment. Read the phone’s review here
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
This recently launched premium smartphone with quad rear cameras is currently available at Rs 39,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model. The phone is also eligible for extra Rs 4,000 off on exchange value, and Rs 3,000 instant discount on HDFC bank cards. Read the phone’s review here
