IndiGo renews its partnership with French hospitality group Accor

Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday said it has renewed its partnership with French hospitality group Accor.
Through this partnership, IndiGo's 6E Rewards members can now avail a 15 per cent discount, when they book directly with Accor and earn up to 6 per cent 6E Rewards as feature partner on any spends across Accor properties in India, Sri Lanka and participating hotels in Maldives, IndiGo said in the release.
These offers are also valid at the newly-launched Accor properties in Udaipur, Chandigarh and the most recently launched property at Vikhroli, in Mumbai, it added.
"We are pleased to extend our partnership with Accor to offer enhanced benefits, as we strive to offer the best service to our customers every single day," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Office, IndiGo.
Through this partnership, Accor and 6E Rewards will be putting forward exclusive offers to members in addition to the other benefits across hotel stays, dining and events, as per the release.
Besides, 6E Rewards members can also earn additional reward points on hotel stays and dining by signing on to Accor's ALL - Accor Live Limitless - loyalty program, it added.
6E is the airline code for IndiGo.
"With our recent additions to our loyalty program Accor Live Limitless - we now provide a range of extended offers on social gatherings as well as business events. This partnership consequently aligns our collective vision to provide our guests a memorable experience," said Jad Doumet, VP Partnerships, India, Middle East and Africa; and Turkey.
A leading global hospitality Group, Accor has more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.
