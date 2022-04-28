IndiGo runs first trial flight using GAGAN satellite technology

IndiGo made history on Thursday as it became the first airline in Asia to use the indigenously developed satellite-based navigation system during landing.

The trials were carried out in the presence of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials at Kishangarh Airport near Ajmer with an ATR72 aircraft.

The system, known as GAGAN, has been jointly developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Indian Space Research Organisation. With the help of reference and uplink stations, GAGAN provides corrections to the global positioning system signal to improve air traffic management.

While the project was unveiled for aviation use by then civil aviation minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju in 2015, it remained a non-starter until now.

The planning for the trial flight began eight months ago, with AAI designing the approach procedures that were used on Thursday.

“We started training our pilots after receiving approval from the regulator. Last week, we successfully carried out simulator checks to assess our capabilities. After the trial flight on Thursday, the will give us the final approval, which will be endorsed in our air operator certificate,” said Captain Ashim Mitra, senior vice-president (flight operations), IndiGo.

SpiceJet, too, has made an application to the DGCA, seeking approval for satellite-based approaches, it is learnt.

Aircraft rely on radio navigation aids for precision landing and approaches. However, smaller airports lack modern navigation aids. Visibility requirements to such smaller airfields are much higher. For instance, visibility requirement for regular passenger flights at Kishangarh is 5,000 metres (m). Using the GAGAN-based technology, an aircraft will be able to operate with a visibility of around 800 m.

“A number of airports, including those under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, are being surveyed for development of GAGAN-based localiser performance with vertical guidance instrument approach procedures, so that suitably equipped aircraft can derive maximum benefit in terms of improved safety during landing, reduction in fuel consumption, reduction in delays, diversions, and cancellations,” AAI said in a press release.

At present, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, Go First, and AirAsia India have aircraft that are capable of carrying out these satellite-based procedures.