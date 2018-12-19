JUST IN
Indigo to upgrade software of Airbus A320neo to solve engine issues

The airline will retrofit the planes within three weeks, IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, said in a statement on Wednesday

New Delhi 

Indian carrier IndiGo said it will retrofit its entire Airbus A320neo fleet with a new software upgrade from engine-maker Pratt & Whitney after one of its planes was forced to make an emergency landing last week due to smoke in the cabin.

The airline will retrofit the planes within three weeks, IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Low-cost carriers IndiGo and GoAir, which fly the A320neos in India, have faced several issues due to problems with the engines and were forced to ground the planes earlier this year.

 
