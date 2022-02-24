IndiGo to start flights between Kadapa in AP and five cities from Mar 27

on Thursday said it will start flights connecting Kadapa in to five cities in southern India from March 27 onwards.

"The airline will commence new exclusive flights between Kadapa-Chennai, Kadapa-Vijayawada, Kadapa-Bangalore, Kadapa-Vishakhapatnam, and new flights between Kadapa-Hyderabad," the airline said in a release.

Kadapa will be the 73rd city in the country to be connected with flights, it noted.

While flights on Kadapa-Chennai, Kadapa-Vijayawada and Kadapa-Hyderabad routes will start from March 27, services on Kadapa-Bangalore and Kadapa-Vishakhapatnam routes will begin from March 29. PTI DSP



