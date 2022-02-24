IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as its first woman CEO, CSO

Swedish home furnishings retailer (part of Ingka Group) on Thursday announced the appointment of Susanne Pulverer as its new and first woman Chief Executive Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer, for its India business.

Pulverer, an experienced leader, takes over from the outgoing India CEO Peter Betzel, who will move on to his next assignment within the Group, the company said in a statement.

Prior to her role as IKEA India CEO and CSO, Pulverer held the position of Group Business Risk and Compliance Manager at the Ingka group. This is her third stint in India.

"I am excited to be back in India, as we are moving closer towards our vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people. India is a prioritised market for Ingka Group. Peter and the team have done a truly commendable job of introducing IKEA in India as a purpose-led brand, expanding the omnichannel presence across cities, strengthening local sourcing and retail competence, and so much more," Pulverer said.

The company will continue its journey to further expand and establish IKEA as a meaningful, loved, and trusted brand in the country keeping its long-term 2030 commitments in focus, she added.

It has been an incredible experience being a part of the IKEA India journey. I have had the support of an excellent and devoted team, and I wish to thank them all for their relentless efforts during these unprecedented times. I am extremely happy to leave the baton in the capable hands of Susanne. I am confident that she will lead our strong value-based India team to make the IKEA vision a reality for the many people," IKEA India CEO and CSO Peter Betzel added.

