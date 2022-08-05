JUST IN
HDFC Ltd secures $1.1 bn syndicated social loan for affordable housing
Adani buys Macquarie Infra's toll roads in Andhra, Gujarat for Rs 3,110 cr
NHAI violated contract sanctity, gave concessionaires undue perks: CAG
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale starts today: Check all key details here
Canada Pension Fund arm sells Macrotech shares worth Rs 736 crore
Tiger Global sells 2.34% stake in Zomato, sells 185 million shares
CCPA imposes fine on Amazon for selling sub-standard pressure cookers
Adani Group to acquire Macquarie road portfolio for Rs 3,110 crore
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Over Rs 2,000-cr M&As may come under Competition Commission's purview
You are here: Home » Companies » News
HDFC Ltd secures $1.1 bn syndicated social loan for affordable housing
Business Standard

Inflation in Netherlands above 10% for first time since 1975: CBS

Inflation in the Netherlands rose to 10.3 per cent in July, exceeding the 10 per cent mark for the first time since September 1975, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) announced.

Topics
Netherlands | Inflation rise

IANS  |  The Hague 

inflation
Representative image

Inflation in the Netherlands rose to 10.3 per cent in July, exceeding the 10 per cent mark for the first time since September 1975, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) announced.

The increase in inflation was mainly due to price developments for energy, such as electricity, gas and district heating, Xinhua news agency quoted the CBS as saying.

In July, energy was 108 per cent more expensive than in the same month in 2021.

Meanwhile, food was 12.3 per cent more expensive than in the same month last year, compared to an 11.2 pe rcent rise in June.

Cereal products, dairy products, and sugar and confectionery, including ice cream, contributed most to this development.

CBS chief economist Peter Hein van Mulligen said that the food price increases were the largest in decades.

Edible oils such as sunflower oil, with a price increase of more than 60 per cent, were among the top contributors.

Rental prices for houses also pushed up inflation. According to preliminary figures, house rents were 3 per cent higher in July 2022 than a year earlier.

On the other hand, motor fuel prices were 25 per cent more expensive in July than in the same month in 2021, but in June 2022, the annual price increase was 35 per cent.

"Today's high inflation will undoubtedly have serious consequences for our purchasing power," said Van Mulligen.

However, he added: "Inflation of 10 per cent does not automatically mean that purchasing power also decreases by 10 per cent. Higher wages, tax cuts and income support make the decline in purchasing power less pronounced."

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Netherlands

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 11:55 IST

`
.