JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

CIL dispatches 84% of its coal to power sector at 1.34 mt a day in Oct
Business Standard

Infosys acquires Finnish salesforce consulting firm Fluido for Rs 5.45 bn

Fluido brings to Infosys globally recognised Salesforce expertise

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Infosys
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Infosys is pictured inside the company's headquarters in Bengaluru | Photo: Reuters

India's second largest IT services firm Infosys on Saturday said it has completed the acquisition of Finland-based company Fluido.

In September, Infosys had said it will acquire Fluido in a deal worth up to 65 million euros (over Rs 5.45 billion), including earn-out, management incentives and bonuses.

Through this acquisition, Infosys strengthens its position as a leading Salesforce enterprise cloud services provider, and enhances its ability to provide clients with 'cloud-first' transformation, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

"With offices in Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Slovakia, Fluido elevates Infosys' presence across the Nordics region with developed assets and deep client relationships, a great team and an effective local culture," it added.

Fluido customers are represented across industries, such as manufacturing, energy, retail and telecommunications sector, it noted.

"Fluido brings to Infosys globally recognised Salesforce expertise, alongside a world-class agile delivery process that simultaneously simplifies and scales digital efforts across channels and touch points," the statement said.

Founded in 2010, Fluido is one of the largest Salesforce (software company) consulting partners in Europe. It was majority-owned by its management team and CapMan private equity with Salesforce having a minority stake.
First Published: Sat, October 13 2018. 18:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements