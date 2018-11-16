Infosys begins construction of US education centre with $35-mn investment

India's second largest IT services company on Friday announced that it has started construction of its US education centre in Indianapolis, entailing an initial investment of $35 million.

In a statement, said that the training campus and residential centre for its staff, as well as employees of select clients aim to prepare the American workforce for the technology jobs of the future.

"The company is providing an initial investment of $35 million to create the first 125,000 square feet of development, transforming the 70.5-acre site into an innovative training centre," the company said.

The first phase of the project is expected to be complete by 2020 end.

In March 2018, opened its first US Technology and Innovation Hub in Indianapolis and a month later the company expanded its hiring plans for Indiana from 2,000 to 3,000 new jobs by the end of 2023.

Last year, Infosys announced plans to hire 10,000 Americans by 2019. Indian IT firms have been ramping up local hiring in offshore markets to tackle visa-related challenges.