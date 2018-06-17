Infosys chalks out Rs 6.90 bn plan to expand Pune campus by 4000 seats

Limited is in the process of expanding its campus by nearly 4,000 seats to 35,000 and the IT bellwether sought necessary environment clearances from the

A expert appraisal committee (EAC) under the Ministry in a meeting held last month accorded Environmental Clearance for the Rs 6.90 billion expansion plan for its Phase II Hinjawadi, campus.

"The EAC, on being satisfied with the submissions of the project proponent, recommended the project for grant of environmental clearance and stipulated the following specific conditions along with other environmental conditions while considering for accord of environmental clearance..." the EAC said.

"There will be an increase in number of employees in the campus. The existing are 31288, and for proposed (expansion), it will be additional 3712, so the total at campus will be 35,000 after expansion," the Committee had mentioned in the minutes of the meeting held earlier.

When contacted refused to comment on the expansion saying they were in "silent period."



A minimum of one tree for every 80 sqm of land should be planted and maintained that the existing trees will be counted for this purpose, the EAC asked the company while granting the EC.

The EAC also put up a condition that Rs 34.5 million shall be earmarked under Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) for the activities such as Skill and Economic Development activities, Education facilities, Health and Medical facilities, Drainage and sanitation facilities.

The IT firm recently said its campus became the largest one in the world to earn LEED Platinum Certification from the