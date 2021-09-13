Infosys to announce Q2 earnings, interim dividend on Oct 13

India's second largest firm on Monday said it will announce its financial for the September quarter on October 13.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 12 and 13, 2021...to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial of the company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2021," a regulatory filing said.

The financial and proposal for interim dividend, if any, will be presented to the board on October 13, 2021 for their approval, it added.

The board will also consider declaration of interim dividend, if any, the filing said.

The company will hold investor/analyst calls on October 13, 2021 to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 and business outlook, it added.

