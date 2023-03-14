Initial public offering of Udayshivakumar Infra to kick off on Mar 20

The initial share sale of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd is set to open for public subscription on March 20.

The three-day would conclude on March 23. The bidding for anchor investors would open on March 17, the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed with Sebi showed on Tuesday.

The IPO consists of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 66 crore.

Proceeds of the issue will be used to fund incremental working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

"With the Nifty down by around 10 per cent from the peak and underperforming other markets in 2023, the sentiments have turned negative. This is not a favourable time for IPOs, however, attractively priced IPOs will attract investors," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Udayshivakumar Infra is in the business of construction of roads. It bids for roads, bridges, canals, and industrial area construction projects in Karnataka, including government departments.

Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE). PTI SP



http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg



We bring the World to you"



Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)