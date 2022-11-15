JUST IN
Jaguar Land Rover inks partnerships to improve semiconductor supplies
Business Standard

Invest 80%, keep rest of corpus aside for corrections: Mirae's N Surana

Indian markets are holding on despite ongoing global chaos, thanks to supportive cyclical and structural factors, says Surana

Topics
Mirae Asset Global Investments | Neelesh Surana | Q&A

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Neelesh Surana, CIO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers
Neelesh Surana, Chief Investment Officer, Mirae Asset Investment Managers

People making lump-sum investments should keep aside 20 per cent of their corpus for deployment during corrections, said Neelesh Surana, chief investment officer, Mirae Asset Investment Managers. Surana told Abhishek Kumar in an interview why financials are fund managers' favourite and sectors likely to do well. Edited excerpts from the interview:

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 22:41 IST

`
