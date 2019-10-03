Investments on hold: Number of new projects halved over last one year

The number of new projects on the anvil has fallen over 50 per cent in the September quarter when compared to the same quarter last year. There were new projects worth Rs 2.31 trillion in September 2018, but this number fell to Rs 0.96 trillion in September this year, showed the data from project-tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The value of completed projects also fell.

It was down 45.2 per cent to Rs 0.57 trillion in September 2019. Companies launch new projects when their existing capacity for production is likely to be breached. Around a quarter of the existing ...