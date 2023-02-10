IRB Infra toll collection revenue grows 36% to Rs 374.81 cr in Jan

Ltd (IRB) on Friday said its revenue from toll collection grew 36 per cent to Rs 374.81 crore in January 2023.

The toll collection stood at Rs 276.44 crore in January 2022, IRB said in a statement.

"The consistently robust growth in toll revenue across all our projects over last year reflects economic stability that the country has achieved post-pandemic, and these corridors are playing a vital role in it," Virendra D Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director of said.

IRB has a track record of constructing, tolling, operating and maintaining around 15,500 lane km across India.

is India's leading and one of the largest integrated infrastructure players in the highways sector.

