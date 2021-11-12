Ircon International Q2 consolidated net profit grows to Rs 126 crore

-
ALSO READ
Ircon International June qtr net profit more than doubles to Rs 89 cr
IRCON's consolidated Q1 net profit up over 2.5 times to Rs 88.99 crore
Construction firm fined Rs 77 cr for illegal soil extraction in Maharashtra
PE firm Kedaara invests in product engineering services company GS Lab
Asset monetisation to gather pace in road sector, says Crisil
-
State-owned Ircon International Ltd on Friday posted about 50 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 126 crore on account of higher income.
In the year ago quarter, it had clocked a net profit of Rs 84 crore, the engineering and construction firm said in a regulatory filing.
The company's total income from operations also rose to Rs 1,523 crore from Rs 1,042 crore in the July-September quarter of the preceding 2020-21 fiscal.
Shares of the company on Friday closed 0.31 per cent higher at Rs 48.80 apiece on BSE.
Ircon International is a leading turnkey construction company having a presence in several states of India, and countries like Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, Algeria, and Sri Lanka.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU