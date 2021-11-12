Ircon International Q2 consolidated net profit grows to Rs 126 crore

State-owned Ltd on Friday posted about 50 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 126 crore on account of higher income.

In the year ago quarter, it had clocked a net profit of Rs 84 crore, the engineering and firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income from operations also rose to Rs 1,523 crore from Rs 1,042 crore in the July-September quarter of the preceding 2020-21 fiscal.

Shares of the company on Friday closed 0.31 per cent higher at Rs 48.80 apiece on BSE.

is a leading turnkey company having a presence in several states of India, and countries like Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, Algeria, and Sri Lanka.

