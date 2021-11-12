Most employees favour hybrid model of work post pandemic: Survey

-
-
As the country slowly paces back to normalcy with the declining rate in COVID-19 cases, rapid vaccine drive, and growing economic and employment rate, a survey has revealed that 73 per cent of employees are in favour of the hybrid model of work across industries.
Over 73 per cent of the employees interviewed respondents said they are in favour of this new emerging hybrid model across industries, according to a survey by HR solutions provider Genius Consultants.
As most organisations across various industries were forced to shift staff operation remotely owing to the pandemic restrictions, most employees opined that this provision should continue even after the situation normalise, it added.
Further, the survey found that the hybrid model would be cohesive and would allow employers to continue working in an environment they deem feasible.
"It would help employees save time and money, which might have been spent on commuting and also helps companies save up on office space," according to the survey.
The survey was done online with over 1,000 respondents in October across sectors including banking and finance, construction and engineering, education/teaching/training, FMCG, hospitality, HR solutions, IT, ITES and BPO, logistics, manufacturing among others.
Further, the survey found that over 71 per cent of employees were of the opinion that a hybrid model would have a positive impact on employee productivity and would assist them in being more resourceful.
Employees said they feel that even in a virtual stimulating environment they can yield effective results and reach their optimum capacity without any hassles, it noted.
As restrictions continue to ease up, the most vital question remains whether a hybrid model would be a viable option for industries or not. Many organisations across various sectors have already made the decision to continue working in a hybrid system. Some have also ruled it out and others continue to mull over it. As sentiments across industries remain varying and dubious pertaining to its applicability and effect on employee productivity," Genius Consultants CMD R P Yadav added.
