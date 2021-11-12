EIH reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.46 crore for Sept quarter

-
ALSO READ
Oberoi Realty Q2 sales bookings jump over 2-fold to Rs 828.52 crore
Hotel stocks rally; Indian Hotels at new high, Chalet, EIH gain up to 14%
Hotel stocks on a roll; Indian Hotels, Chalet, EIH surge over 10%
Hotel stocks in focus; Indian Hotels, Chalet, Lemon Tree, EIH gain up to 8%
Oberoi Realty Q1 consolidated net profit more than doubles to Rs 81 crore
-
Hospitality firm EIH Ltd, which runs hotels and resorts under the Oberoi and Trident brands, on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 37.46 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 118.77 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, EIH said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 230.09 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 71.92 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
"The unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, have been impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic ... and therefore are not comparable," the filing said.
Shares of EIH Ltd closed at Rs 142.60 per scrip on BSE, down 2.83 percent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU