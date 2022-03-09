Iron Pillar Invests in automation firm Jiffy's $53 mn Series B Funding

Iron Pillar, a venture growth investor backing global technology building products from India, announced its investment in Jiffy.ai, the no-code, hyper-apps-based intelligent business process company. This firm is based in Silicon Valley with product development in Bengaluru and Trivandrum. Iron Pillar invested as part of the company’s $53 million Series B financing. This is the fifth investment from Iron Pillar Fund II, targeting growth stage cloud software . Iron Pillar is also an investor in well-known SaaS/cloud software like Uniphore, Servify, Ushur and CoreStack.

Jiffy’s Series B was led by Eight Roads with participation from existing investor, Nexus Venture Partners, among others. This is Babu Sivadasan’s third entrepreneurial venture and therefore Jiffy had interest from multiple investors. The company and its Board decided to partner with Iron Pillar in large part due to the firm’s global presence and access to potential partners, customers and talent for Jiffy in key geographies.

“We’re thrilled to have Iron Pillar partner with Jiffy as we look to bring cloud-native intelligent enterprise to the next level,” said Jiffy CEO and co-founder Babu Sivadasan. “This over-subscribed round is a further validation that the market for enterprise process is massive, and that Jiffy has a unique approach to business transformation that has been validated by some of the largest and most respected companies in the world.”

Jiffy’s cloud-native platform combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, cognitive document processing, natural-language processing and no-code workflow and analytics to deliver an end-to-end business process automation solutions across multiple verticals. These include media and telecommunications, financial services and travel.

“Jiffy has combined the ease of building enterprise workflows with the power of AI, ML, and other core technologies to deliver a powerful, comprehensive solution,” said Mohanjit Jolly, Partner at Iron Pillar. “It is not surprising that senior executives from Jiffy’s enterprise customers have invested in the round as well. We, at Iron Pillar, are excited to be a part of Jiffy’s journey to becoming the leader in next-generation RPA (robotic process automation)”.