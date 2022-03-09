Iron Pillar Invests in automation firm Jiffy's $53 mn Series B Funding

-
ALSO READ
Curefoods raises $62 mn from Iron Pillar, Chiratae Ventures, Accel, others
CoreStack closes $30 million funding round led by Avatar Growth Capital
Robotics firm ARAPL Raas raises funding for warehouse automation
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
Esper raises $60 million in Series C funding led by Insight Partners
-
Iron Pillar, a venture growth investor backing global technology companies building products from India, announced its investment in Jiffy.ai, the no-code, hyper-apps-based intelligent business process automation company. This firm is based in Silicon Valley with product development in Bengaluru and Trivandrum. Iron Pillar invested as part of the company’s $53 million Series B financing. This is the fifth investment from Iron Pillar Fund II, targeting growth stage cloud software companies. Iron Pillar is also an investor in well-known SaaS/cloud software companies like Uniphore, Servify, Ushur and CoreStack.
Jiffy’s Series B was led by Eight Roads with participation from existing investor, Nexus Venture Partners, among others. This is Babu Sivadasan’s third entrepreneurial venture and therefore Jiffy had interest from multiple investors. The company and its Board decided to partner with Iron Pillar in large part due to the firm’s global presence and access to potential partners, customers and talent for Jiffy in key geographies.
“We’re thrilled to have Iron Pillar partner with Jiffy as we look to bring cloud-native intelligent enterprise automation to the next level,” said Jiffy CEO and co-founder Babu Sivadasan. “This over-subscribed round is a further validation that the market for enterprise process automation is massive, and that Jiffy has a unique approach to business transformation that has been validated by some of the largest and most respected companies in the world.”
Jiffy’s cloud-native platform combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, cognitive document processing, natural-language processing and no-code workflow and analytics to deliver an end-to-end business process automation solutions across multiple verticals. These include media and telecommunications, financial services and travel.
“Jiffy has combined the ease of building enterprise workflows with the power of AI, ML, and other core technologies to deliver a powerful, comprehensive solution,” said Mohanjit Jolly, Partner at Iron Pillar. “It is not surprising that senior executives from Jiffy’s enterprise customers have invested in the round as well. We, at Iron Pillar, are excited to be a part of Jiffy’s journey to becoming the leader in next-generation RPA (robotic process automation)”.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU