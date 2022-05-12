IT firm Coforge's Q4 net profit increases by 56.16% to Rs 207.7 crore

-
ALSO READ
Shares of IT firm Coforge jump 4.3% to Rs 5,734 at close on US IPO plans
Coforge's promoter sells 10% stake in IT firm for Rs 2,560 crore
Coforge Q3 consolidated net profit jumps over 50% to Rs 184 crore
Infy, TCS, Coforge: IT stocks could be the best bets this earnings season
Coforge dips 6% after 10% equity changes hands on BSE
-
IT company Coforge on Thursday reported 56.16 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 207.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.
The company had logged a profit of Rs 133 crore in the same period a year ago.
Revenue from operations during the quarter increased to Rs 1,742.9 crore from Rs 1,281.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.
In the year ended March 31, 2022, profit increased by 45.23 per cent to Rs 661.7 crore from Rs 455.6 crore in 2020-21.
Annual consolidated revenue from operations rose about 38 per cent to Rs 6,432 crore from Rs 4,662.8 crore at the end of 2020-21.
Coforge in a statement said the firm expects around 20 per cent growth in fiscal year 2023.
"FY22 was a landmark year for the firm and the performance data speaks for itself. Revenue grew 38 per cent, EBITDA grew 42 per cent and PAT grew 45 per cent. The firm is now focused on carving an accelerated growth path to the USD 2 billion revenue milestone," Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Singh said.
The company's total order intake during the year was USD 1.15 billion, about Rs 8,677 crore.
In the quarter, Coforge said it had a total order book of USD 720 million, executable over the next 12 months. The order intake was USD 301 million. Coforge said it had the lowest attrition rate of 17.7 per cent in the industry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU