IT firms lead IIM-A's one-year executive MBA final placement with 42 offers

Information Technology (IT) firms formed the largest sector in terms of job offers with 42 accepted offers in final placement process of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad's one year MBA programme.

Known as the full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) at IIM Ahmedabad, the final placement process for the program was completed in July this year with the B-school releasing a report audited by an external agency on Wednesday.

Following were online services, consulting and BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sectors witnessing 14, 13 and 11 accepted offers, respectively. In all, 130 firms participated in the campus placement process in 2020, offering a spectrum of over 300 different roles to PGPX graduates.

Marquee recruiters that rolled out offers to PGPX students included AB InBev, Accenture, Amazon, Bank of America, Bharti Airtel, Citi, Deloitte, EY, Genpact, Honeywell, ICICI Bank, Infotech, Microsoft, Mastercard, PwC, Schindler, Shell, Udaan and Zensar among others, of which made the largest number of offers.

Graduating students of PGPX accepted a total of 120 offers from firms cutting across sectors such as Consulting, BFSI, Conglomerates, FMCG, E-Commerce, Technology, IT and ITES, Energy, Logistics, Pharma, and Manufacturing.





The participants of the fourteenth batch of PGPX came from varied backgrounds with rich experience ranging from 4 to 16 years. Recruiters visited campus to select candidates for their mid-senior and senior level management positions. Students were offered positions such as Co-CEO, Chief Product Executive, Vice President, Director, Associate Vice-President, National Head, General Manager, Senior Advisor to CEO, Young Leadership Programs, Principal Consultant, Senior Manager, Product Manager, Client Partner and Offering Manager.

Commenting on the placements, Amit Karna, Chairperson of the Placement Committee at IIM-A, said that this year the campus saw over 20 new recruiters from across sectors who were able to hire the best talent for their organizational needs.

On the other hand, Adarsh Sharma, PGPX Recruitment Secretary, stated that the program has seen an increased interest from e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences and fintech well complimented by the traditional recruiters from IT, consulting, pharma and conglomerates.

"The experienced and diverse cohort of the programme assures a greater alignment between the organizational needs and the candidate’s aspirations. We have strengthened our relationship with our long-associated recruiters and have partnered with many new organisations this year," Sharma added.

Meanwhile, also saw three students this year take up entrepreneurship to pursue their ideas under the guidance and mentorship of Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE.CO). These students will be given a placement holiday of two years.