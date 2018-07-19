It's stupid of Japan to disallow ride-sharing: SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son

Group Corp Chief Executive blasted on Thursday for not allowing ride-sharing services, calling it "stupid" and saying the country was lagging overseas rivals in areas such as (AI).

"Ride-sharing is prohibited by law in I can't believe there is still such a stupid country," Son said at an annual company event aimed at customers and suppliers.

The comments reflect Son's frustration with where he built SoftBank's domestic telecoms business, the cash engine that has powered his investments. The group has, however, focused its growing range of investments overseas.

Son has also been highly critical of the government previously when was still a fledgling telecoms service trying to break up a cosy duopoly in Japan.

"A country that gives up on the future has no future," Son told attendees at the World event, saying Japanese business is lagging behind countries such as the and in employing AI.

Japan outlaws non-professional drivers from transporting paying customers on safety grounds and the country's taxi industry lobby has vigorously opposed deregulation.

Its strict rules have confined ride-sharing firms to providing limited services, with SoftBank and China's saying on Thursday they will trial a taxi-hailing service - matching users to pre-existing taxi operators - in beginning autumn of 2019. Uber is also piloting a taxi-hailing service.

When asked for a response to Son's comments, a for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, said that an issue with was that while the was in charge of transporting passengers, it was unclear who was in charge of maintenance and operation.

"The ministry believes that offering these services for a fee poses problems from the points of both safety and user protection, and careful consideration is necessary," he said.

Home-Sharing curbs

Ride-sharing is not the only service in Japan feeling the impact of government restrictions. Strict new rules on home-sharing came into force last month that have radically reduced the number of lettings on sites such as Airbnb Inc.

The curbs on Japan's nascent sharing economy come despite a rapid rise in the number of inbound tourists likely to access such sharing services, and at a time when Japan is wanting to show its international face ahead of hosting next year and in 2020.

While Son, an ethnic Korean born in Japan, has at times criticized the Japanese government, he can also be politically suave. He has praised US with warm words and pledged to invest billions of dollars and create thousands of jobs in the

SoftBank and its nearly $100 billion have invested in ride-sharing firms Uber Technologies Inc, Didi, India's Ola and Southeast Asia's Grab, as well as in other

The event on Thursday saw presentations from executives at portfolio including Didi, General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit Cruise and digital payments firm E-Commerce Pvt Ltd.

is the common thread linking these companies, Son said, with that in the future able drive vehicles, diagnose diseases and